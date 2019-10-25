Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely

Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Remains reposing today, Friday, at her residence from 4pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.



Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties

The death has taken place of Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her daughter Rose Mannering’s home at Kilraine Upper, Glenties, from 11am to 11pm on Saturday, October 26, with removal from there on Sunday, October 27 to St. Connell’s Church Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine nee Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan, formerly Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine nee Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan and formerly of Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork.

Retired lecturer at the North West Regional College, Derry.

Her remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening, October 26 from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal on Sunday, October 27, to St Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan for funeral service at 3pm followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family home is strictly private.



Hughie McBride, Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie

McBride, Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair.

Wake at his residence in Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair from 11am.

Funeral Mass at 11am, Saturday, at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.



Edward Uhler, 13 Birchill Avenue, Creeslough, formerly New Jersey, USA

The death has taken place of Edward Uhler, 13 Birchill Avenue, Creeslough, formerly New Jersey, USA.

Funeral Mass in St Michaels Church Creeslough today, Friday, October 25 at 12 noon.

Cremation at a later date.

Family time on morning of the funeral.



Mary (Molly) Armour nee Grant, Raynes Park, London and formerly Glenard, Ballymagan, Illies, Buncrana

The death has taken place in London of Mary (Molly) Armour nee Grant, Raynes Park, London and formerly Glenard, Ballymagan, Illies, Buncrana.

Sister of Bridie Donegan, Lisfannon and Rose Cowley, London.

Funeral this, Friday morning, October 25, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Murphy Funeral Directors.

Una O'Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Una O Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Paddy O’ Donnell, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Una’s remains will repose at her daughter Ann’s house in Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Removal today, Friday, October 25, going to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Funeral this Friday morning, October 25, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



Margaret McGoldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, and formerly Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton

Suddenly. Reposing in Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday from 10am to 11am with removal to St Clare’s Church to arrive at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, donations if desired to Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre, Drumkeerin.



