Pat McArt gives his opinion on the EU, Trump, young male drivers and much more....

They have got our backs after all.....

I have got to be honest in stating that I am both shocked and surprised by the level of the EU solidarity with our wee country.

Of course I am not alone. There is zero doubt that the British establishment – both its political and media elites – have been absolutely rocked by the support shown us. The DUP is as well.

It became clear that things have changed big time for us, nothing more illustratively so than to see Leo Varadkar come out for a major press conference with all the EU big wigs last week. There was a big point being made here, the optics clearly meant to send a message that we were getting looked after big time.

It was both important for an often unpopular EU and us that this was so.

To be honest in my cynical wee brain I was working on the usual scenario that when it came to the crunch the German car makers would get Angela Merkel to put their interests before ours, or that Macron would look at all that French wine that might get hit with stiff tariffs in Britain and we would get thrown under the bus by being told that we would have to compromise on a border on the island of Ireland to protect the EU’s Single Market.

Surprise! Surprise! Didn’t happen.

Now all is changed, changed utterly.

Our friends in the DUP have now politically screwed two British PM’s and while on the surface it might all be gentlemanly behind the scenes you can bet the fan has been hit by tons of you know what.

Indeed Boris Johnson pulled no punches with Nigel Dodds in the London parliament on Saturday when the latter tried to suggest that the unionists should have a veto on the deal done in regard to the North.

Boris replied that neither side in the North was going to get that, that a simple majority would be the basis for acceptance or rejection. (56% in the North voted to remain so so much for the DUP’s skewed view of democracy).

The DUP’s former friends, the English nationalists, ain’t happy with what Dodds & Co. have done.

These 'little Englander' nationalists, the so called ‘Spartans’ led by the toff, Jacob Rees Mogg, want out of the EU so badly that they’ll throw the DUP under the bus every time if that’s the price that needs paying.

And, of course, the Scots are far from jumping with joy at being taken out of the EU against their will. Indeed, how strongly the EU have backed us has not gone unnoticed either by our Celtic friends.

The SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon is on the record as stating people in Scotland were waking up to the fact that Ireland was receiving more support from the EU than her country was from Westminster.

Let me quote what she actually said: “Scotland has been treated with contempt by Westminster and people are contrasting that with Ireland that has been shown real solidarity and support from the European Union.

“Suddenly this idea of being a small independent country in the European Union, we only have to look at Ireland to see the benefits of that and many people are having their eyes opened.”

While many in this part of the world might think all this stuff is way above our pay grade believe me it ain’t. I saw statistics recently where by far the most cross border traffic on the island of Ireland, almost 50% in total, emanates in Donegal – at Bridgend, Muff, Lifford, Killea, Pettigo – so the Einstein factor is not required to work out that a hard border would be a disaster for us.

The outcome of these negotiations really do matter more to us than most others.

Finally, as usual when you are looking for something you can never find it…this morning I went looking for some of my old articles where I attacked the EU, particularly in the months and years following their horrific treatment of our little country in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008.

Their neo-liberal policies of looking after the banks and the elite didn’t exactly endear them to me - I still wonder how we got landed with 42% of the EU bank debt - or to the poorer countries in Europe, particularly Greece which the Germans treated appallingly.

I would be pretty certain one of my regular readers would be quick to remind me of my many rants in past years so let me put on record that this column is my one attempt at balance when it comes to the actions of the EU.

Normal service will resume next week.

HE'S NOT AN INDIOT

Got a letter last week from a reader in regard to my comments on both Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, and the idiot in the White House.

The lady – I don’t know if she wishes her name to go public so I’ll respect her privacy –suggested that I was wrong on both counts.

The Greens are, she suggested, the new face of the Communist party, that they are like melons – green on the outside, red on the inside. And she says Trump is not a moron…

“He is a shining light in the world today, and it is the likes of him that is fighting the likes of Eamon Ryan. God bless President Trump.”

And you need no longer wonder how the village idiot got elected to the highest office in the land.

AND FINALLY....

I was driving along the other day near the roundabout at Oatfield on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny when a young lad in a black BMW drove through it like it was a race track and he was being chased by Lewis Hamilton.

It was insane, seriously dangerous driving. To cap it all he had a phone glued to his ear. ‘Rules don’t apply to me’ type of lad.

My old friend, Ciaran O’Donnell, late of this parish, had a very good interview with Highland Radio last week in regard to his new position as development manager with ‘Pro Social’. The whole idea of this new grouping is to get drivers who have offended our laws to have an opportunity to mend their ways by participating in a safe driving programme.

According to Ciaran the aim is not to quash the love of cars and driving among young lads – and it’s mainly young lads – but to teach them that bad behaviour can, and often does, have serious consequences.

But of course it’s not just boy racers here; there are plenty of others who offend the rules of the road. Pro Social is all about mentoring and educating all who are directed their way by the courts.

When you see some of the shenanigans on our public roads – like the guy I mentioned at the start of this item - this is something that should be supported by us all.