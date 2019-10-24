NEWS

Donegal County Council to grit roads this evening

Fleet hit roads for the first time this year

Michelle NicPhaidin

Michelle NicPhaidin

All major roads in the county will be gritted tonight as forecasters predict a dip in temperatures. 

This is the first time this year that Donegal County Council are preparing their fleet.

Roads will be gritted from 9pm tonight, Thursday.

Check the Donegal Winter Gritting Map here - https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW 

Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 