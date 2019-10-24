NEWS
Donegal County Council to grit roads this evening
Fleet hit roads for the first time this year
All major roads in the county will be gritted tonight as forecasters predict a dip in temperatures.
This is the first time this year that Donegal County Council are preparing their fleet.
Roads will be gritted from 9pm tonight, Thursday.
Check the Donegal Winter Gritting Map here - https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW
Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal
