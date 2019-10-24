Donegal County Council to grit roads this evening

All major roads in the county will be gritted tonight as forecasters predict a dip in temperatures.

This is the first time this year that Donegal County Council are preparing their fleet.

Roads will be gritted from 9pm tonight, Thursday.

Check the Donegal Winter Gritting Map here - https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW

Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal





















