Extra vigilance needed on Donegal roads as evenings get darker

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging all road users to take extra care on the roads as the clocks go back one hour this weekend.

The evenings are now getting darker earlier.

Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell is advising all road users to be more cautious and to look out for other road users.

He said: "I would encourage all cyclists to check the lights on their bicycle, get the high-viz out and make sure you have got all the gear that you need.

"For motorists, you always need to be cautious but certainly from next week on you will be sharing the roads in darkness with very vulnerable road users including school children, so everyone has to be more careful. All road users and pedestrians should stay safe and be seen.

"We all need to play our part in road safety, especially as it gets darker earlier. Road users must accept their responsibility, think about their actions on the roads and modify their driving to cope with winter conditions. Similarly, pedestrians and cyclists need to stay safe and be seen.”

The "Be Safe Be Seen" message urges pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright, reflective clothing and to use lights where appropriate. Drivers are also being asked to make sure their cars are fit for winter and their tyres are in good condition. Lights should be clean, working and correctly adjusted while windscreen wipers also need to be in good condition. With foggy conditions very common at this time of year motorists are also encouraged to check weather and travel advice before making long journeys.

"Defective tyres are a serious risk to yourself as the driver and your passenger." Are your tyres ready for the week ahead? #TyreSafety pic.twitter.com/pWQog3yL7E — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) October 20, 2019

From November 1, 2018 to date, 146 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Ireland’s roads, 57 of those fatalities were in the months of November, December, January and February.

Each one of us has the power to make a difference, so please let us all make safer choices when using the road.