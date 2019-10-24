The beauty of north west Donegal is the backdrop to a harrowing documentary on child abuse

The difficulties endured by those who investigated some of the most harrowing cases of sex abuse in Donegal will be explored by the programme producers of the award winning TG4 documentary series Finné on Wednesday, October 30 at 9.30pm.

The programme outlines stories relating to paedophiles Eugene Greene and Denis McGinley.

Greene, a former priest was jailed at Donegal District Court in 2000 after pleading guilty to 41 sample charges of sexual assault against 26 children between 1965 and 1982.

He passed away earlier this year.

Denis McGinley, who was a primary school teacher in the Cloughaneely area was subsequently jailed for two and a half years for the abuse of boys.

Detectives John Dooley and Martin Ridge carried out the investigation together and were highly commended for the accuracy of their attention to detail during the course of preparing their files on Eugene Greene.

In this documentary, viewers are told the hard hitting facts, the harrowing truths and listen to the testimonies of those who were immersed in these difficult and trying investigations. Former Detective Martin Ridge said: “There was a terrible destruction and horror in Donegal, it was the worst in the country.”

Victims called to Martin's home under the shadow of darkness entrusting him with their heart-aching stories.

Mr Ridge tells documentary makers that many young men took their own lives as a result of the horrific abuse.

Many young men found comfort in speaking to Detectives Ridge and Dooley.

In the documentary, Martin Gallagher eloquently explains the pain that is inflicted by abusers.

He describes it as a pain that cannot be seen - an intangible pain that cannot be witnessed but rather sits in the heart and in the mind.

Mr Gallagher praises Martin Ridge for the support he has given him, and indeed other victims from the outset of the investigation and continues to this very day.

In his book ‘Breaking the Silence’ author, Martin Ridge, outlines the terror he felt as the investigation into sex abuse in the west began to unfold. He describes young men with broken lives calling to his door because they thought that no one would listen to them or believe them. The book has been well-received across the globe such is the magnitude of the findings in his book.

The series delivers the story in a sensitive manner which is made more poignant whilst set against the extreme beauty of west Donegal.

Documentary director, Darach Mac an Iomaire, encapsulates the stories in an extremely sensitive manner and utilises his experience in the theatre to bring the viewer face-to-face with the true gravity of these heartbreaking stories.

Beautifully filmed, drone footage is used to visit many parishes in Donegal where Greene spent a tenure as a priest.