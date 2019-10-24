Huge shellfish farm turned down at Loughros Mór Bay near Ardara

A local campaign group which opposed plans for a huge shellfish farm in one of Donegal’s most scenic bays has welcomed the decision to refuse licence applications for the development.

The Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has refused applications for aquaculture and foreshore licences for the shellfish farm which would have taken up more than 260 acres at Loughros Mór Bay near Ardara.

Shellfish Farming

Three applications, one for clams and two for Pacific oysters, were made for shellfish farming at Carn on the north side of the bay. The applications were for the use of trestles, nets and nursery trays. Locals had objected to the licenses on the grounds the bay is a Special Area of Conservation, it is close to the Sheskinmore wildlife reserve, the impact of the farm on the recreational use of the bay and the impact of the development on visitor numbers and tourism in the Ardara area.

Public Access

The department refused licences to three different applicants for reasons that included the impact on public access to recreational and marine leisure activities in the bay, the location would result in poor growth and survival conditions for oysters, and the proximity of the primary outfall discharge point for the Ardara sewage scheme to the site.

The department said possible scenic impacts from the proposed aquaculture were considered low to moderate and views of the bay from the Wild Atlantic Way may be affected.

Salmon

The potential impacts on upstream migration of salmon for spawning on the Owenea River were also highlighted.

Navigation in the bay and access to St John’s Pier could be affected by trestles in the low water channel due to the effective spanning of the entire bay by the proposed sites, the department said.

Stephen Fry

The campaign run by locals received support from an unlikely source when British actor and TV celebrity Stephen Fry championed the cause after receiving an email on the issue by accident.

Spokesman for the campaign Paul Boyle said the group is happy at the decision but is prepared to continue to fight in case there is an appeal.

“I think common sense has prevailed and even if there is an appeal, a lot of the reasons cannot be overturned as they are physiological in nature.

“We fully acknowledge the licence applicants’ right to go through the Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board, but we will be continuing the campaign and will fight any appeals lodged as vigorously as the applications themselves.”

Net Fishery

Mr Boyle said the granting of the licences would also impact on a local draft net fishery which has been active since the 1830s and employs around 30 people in the summer.

“The public access was a big issue because of the amount of space the trestles would take up on the beach. There is only one access point in and out and there would be a substantial increase in traffic which would make it very congested.

“This is a Special Area of Conservation adjacent to a Special Protection Area. It would be incongruous to have these two things side by side. When there has been so much positive feedback about all the efforts to promote the Wild Atlantic Way, it does not make sense to have these things side by side.”

Shellfish farming has become a controversial issue in Donegal in recent years with locals mounting campaigns around the coast against such developments. Arguments that shellfish farming can create local employment are opposed by those who believe the developments damage the scenic beauty of areas and will, therefore, impact on jobs in tourism.