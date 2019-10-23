Donegal GAA Senior Championship final will go to another replay if level again on Sunday

It's back to MacCumhaill Park on Sunday for Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill as they battle it out for the Dr Maguire Cup in the replay of the county final (3.00 pm)

Should the game end level again on Sunday then extra-time will be played. If it is still level it will go to a second replay on Wednesday night, which would have extra-time also. If there was still deadlock, it could go to a fourth game. The two clubs have been contacted re 'free kicks', but this option will only be used if there is agreement.

INJURY TO KIERAN GILLESPIE

News that the unfortunate Kieran Gillespie has again suffered a cruciate injury is a real blow for the player and the Gaoth Dobhair club, while they are sweating also on the fitness of Christopher 'Ginger' McFadden, who lasted just six minutes as Gillespie's replacement on Sunday.

The Magheragallon men have other worries also as Eamon McGee was in the US this week on a short holiday while Kevin Cassidy's involvement with the TG4 Underdogs who are playing Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night in the final part of the series.

It is probably not the ideal preparation, but it will all be forgotten when Jimmy White throws-in the ball.

Naomh Conaill remain the underdogs in this contest but in the minds of the management, players and supporters in the Glenties/Fintown area, that is just something that is decided by the bookmakers.

They will point out that they have history on their side. The Donegal county final has finished level on just six occasions - 1920, 1945, 1958, 1965, 1967 and 2005. Naomh Conaill were involved in 2005, going on to defeat St Eunans in the replay. Gaoth Dobhair were involved in 1945, defeating Ballyshannon after a replay.



