Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 23



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Mary (Molly) Armour nee Grant, Raynes Park, London and formerly Glenard, Ballymagan, Illies, Buncrana

- Una O'Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh

- Sarah Baird, Cloughfin Castlefin

- Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough

- Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

- Margaret McGoldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, and formerly Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton

Mary (Molly) Armour nee Grant, Raynes Park, London and formerly Glenard, Ballymagan, Illies, Buncrana

The death has taken place in London of Mary (Molly) Armour nee Grant,

Raynes Park, London and formerly Glenard, Ballymagan, Illies, Buncrana.

Sister of Bridie Donegan, Lisfannon and Rose Cowley, London.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home tomorrow, Thursday evening, October 24 at 4.30pm going to her home in Ballynarry, Buncrana to repose overnight.

Funeral Friday morning, October 25, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Murphy Funeral Directors.

Una O'Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Una O Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Paddy O’ Donnell, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Una’s remains will repose at her daughter Ann’s house in Ballyness, Falcarragh from 5pm today Wednesday.

Rosary will be said tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm.

Removal from there on Friday, October 25 going to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



Sarah Baird, Cloughfin Castlefin

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Sarah Baird, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday October 24 at 1.30pm for 2pm service at Donoughmore, Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o Gibson Funeral directors, Convoy.



Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough, née McClafferty, Cratlagh, Milford.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Ards, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, tomorrow, Thursday morning,

October 24, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral Friday morning, October 25, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday, at 10.30am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 10pm until 10am.



Margaret McGoldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, and formerly Upper Main St, Manorhamilton

Margaret McGoldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, and formerly Upper Main St, Manorhamilton.

Suddenly. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to Connolly and McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton, on (086) 806 7940.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.