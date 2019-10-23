Daniel O'Donnell describes 'Strictly Come Dancing' as the 'best and worst experience ever'

The international singer star, Daniel O'Donnell told the ‘Lorraine Show’ on Wednesday morning that his experience on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was both ‘the best and worst and experience ever.’

Daniel participated in the hit TV show in 2015.

Speaking on the UTV show, he said: “You know it is the greatest show ever. It really is and I would say to anyone that is asked ‘do it.’

“I have been on stage all my life really and yet on ‘Strictly’ I was reduced to jelly every night.”

The Great Escape

“The night I left it was like the great escape. Usain Bolt and Mo Farah wouldn't have run as fast,” he said.

Daniel was asked recently to take part in the Christmas Special of the show and he politely declined.

His new album ‘Halfaway To Paradise,’ which was released on October 18 and consists of 60-tracks came in at number 5 on the mid-week charts.

“I am delighted with it,” Daniel said commending his fans for their support in making it the success it has become.

He told the presenter that he wanted to become a singer since he was a teenager: “From when I was a teenager, I always had this thing in my head...that it would be great to have a career in music.”

He said that Margo, his sister, had sang for many years and in 1981 Daniel joined her on stage.

“I made my first record in 1983 and about 1986 things began to take shape,” he said.

He praised his loyal fans for their unwavering support during over three decades in the music industry.

“Some people have been going to the shows for thirty - whatever years, as long as I am on the road - they have been there and I have got to know so many people,” he said.

The Rosses-born star said that many of his fans have become firm friends over the years.

He spoke of his great admiration for the music of Ed Sheeran and said that last year he attended a concert of his.

He said: “I went to see Ed in Belfast, with Siobhan and her husband, last year and he's terrific and I love the song ‘Perfect,’ I thought I'd have a wee go at that.”

Daniel has since recorded ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran.

Daniel is going to America to tour and is expected home by Christmas.