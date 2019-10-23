Donegal rape trial continues after legal argument

The trial of two men for the alleged rape of a student in Co. Donegal has resumed in evidence after four days of legal argument.

The men, who have a legal entitlement to anonymity, have pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the woman in a town in the county in February 2015.

The defendants are now aged 29 and 33 and are residents of Donegal. The complainant is now aged in her 20s.



Evidence resumed this afternoon with a number of gardaí giving evidence of a search of the premises in which the alleged offences took place.

A garda witness said that nobody was present at the premises when he attended with a search warrant. After a search he and another garda remained at the location to preserve the scene.



At around 6pm one of the defendants arrived and identified himself as a resident of the premises. He was arrested on suspicion of rape and cautioned.



He was later interviewed at a garda station and these interviews were recorded on DVD.



The trial continues in evidence tomorrow before Justice Alex Owens and the jury.