Debate in Dáil over proposed closure of Parent Stop

A Donegal deputy has said that Minister Catherine Zappone has 'completely failed' to commit the necessary funding for Parent Stop.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher raised the issue of the imminent closure of the Letterkenny- based organisation in Letterkenny on Tuesday evening.

Read also: Donegal Deputy to highlight the importance of Parent Stop in Dáil this evening

Deputy Gallagher said that funding ought to be sourced from the Government, Tusla, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health.

The Parent Stop organisation has been in operation since 2005 and provides a universal parent support service dealing with a number of issues that impact on the lives of families. It provides free and confidential one-to-one, telephone and group support to parents who need some help with parenting challenges.

Deputy Gallagher said: "I impressed upon the Minister the importance of the role and services being provided by Parent Stop, in their advocacy and support network for families and young people in County Donegal, whilst the Minister acknowledged the great work of Parent Stop, she completely failed to commit the necessary funding for the organisation."

The Dungloe-based public representative said that unless the Government commits to a new funding model the Parent Stop organisation will cease operating at the end of December, and the county will lose a much-needed service, and I might add the expertise they have garnered since their establishment in 2005.

"It is essential that every effort is made to save the services of Parent Stop," Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said.

In 2018 - 602 families benefited directly from the services of Parent Stop, numerous families were supported by this organisation, the alternative would have been long protracted court cases or issues being left unresolved.

"Whilst I am disappointed that the Minister did not commit to fully supporting the project, she did accept my invitation to meet with the group and to see first hand the great work they carry out in County Donegal. I will now arrange a delegation to meet with Minister Catherine Zappone, as a last-ditch attempt to secure the necessary funding, otherwise these services will be lost for all time and many hundreds of families will be left disadvantaged as a result. It is shocking that for as little as €100,000 this Government are willing to let this service close for all time and to further deprive the people of Donegal of much-needed services such as provided by Parent Stop," he said.