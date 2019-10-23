NEWS
Council receive complaints of fumes in the Diamond area of Raphoe
Locals asked to check for leakages
Donegal County Council is responding to complaints of fumes in the Diamond area of Raphoe
Donegal County Council's Pollution Laboratory is currently responding to complaints of fumes in The Diamond area of Raphoe.
It is unclear what the cause might be but the authority is asking locals to be mindful and help them in the search for the source.
"We would ask householders and business premises in the vicinity to check their oil tanks, pipes and connections for any sign of leakages," a spokesperson said.
