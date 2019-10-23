US and Australian engineers join Irish Water team in Gaoth Dobhair to progress sewerage scheme

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council (DCC), welcomed experts from our suppliers from the USA and Australia to Gaoth Dobhair on Monday to join with the team who are delivering the new sewerage system for homes and businesses in Gaoth Dobhair.

Irish Water is delighted to be able to use this combination of US and Australian technologies to deliver an innovative sewerage scheme to the people of the area.

The delivery partners from America and Australia who are in Ireland as part of an intensive three-day series of engagements, were on hand to explain to the people who are being connected to the demonstration project, the business community and elected representatives in Gaoth Dobhair how the system will be installed, how it works and to answer any queries that arose.

The new sewerage scheme, when completed, will improve the water quality in Gaoth Dobhiar bay and local rivers and streams; provide better treatment of wastewater to protect the environment and ensure Gaoth Dobhair is in compliance with Irish and European regulations.

Improved wastewater facilities can also contribute to future growth in the area.

Irish Water is progressing a demonstration project serving over 40 properties as the first phase of the Gaoth Dobhair sewerage scheme. The project team is currently constructing the main pressure sewer network associated with the demonstration project. Following completion of these works, installation of the pods and associated works will take place at individual properties. The collected wastewater will be treated at the existing Údarás na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water’s Mark O’Callaghan said: “Once the demonstration project has been completed and is operational, Irish Water will then roll out the scheme to the wider Gaoth Dobhair area. We are also progressing our plans to upgrade the Údarás na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant which will be used to treat wastewater from the wider Gaoth Dobhair area. This will ensure that both existing and future premises within the boundary of the wider scheme can be connected to the public system, pretty much regardless of location. The importance of this innovative system is that ultimately it will lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area, without the level of disruption or costs that is normally associated with traditional collection systems. We are grateful to everyone who attended our event and look forward to completing the delivery of this important project.”

Mr O'Callaghan said that when the system is working, wastewater from the house or business will flow by gravity into the pump pod. When the amount of wastewater reaches a certain level, the wastewater will be liquidised and then pumped through a small pipe away to the main network and on to the wastewater treatment plant.

"The innovative control system will manage the network to ensure that both the individual pods and the overall system functions properly,” he said.