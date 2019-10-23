Secretary of INHFA says that the suckler industry is in 'crisis' with farmers considering exiting industry

The secretary of The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA), in Donegal, has said that the suckler industry is in crisis with many farmers being disillusioned and considering exiting the industry.

Mr Sean Martin said that should farmers leave the industry - the impact will have far reaching consequences and that the issue is not only a battle for farmers but for people from across communities and towns in the county.

Meeting

The INHFA will outline details of their 10-point plan for the future of suckler beef farming at the branch AGM of South Donegal which is to be held in the Abbey Hotel Donegal town on Wednesday, October 30, at 8pm.

The meeting which is open to the public will be addressed by speakers from the national organisation who will discuss details of the plan for the suckler industry.

They will also update those present on the new CAP proposals which are currently being developed in Brussels.

Mr Martin said: “through this plan we have detailed a range of measures which can deliver for our suckler sector that includes branding and marketing of suckler produced beef and direct support measures for suckler farmers through a welfare type scheme.”

Farmers disillusioned

Mr Martin said that the industry is currently in ‘crisis.’

He said: “The suckler industry is currently in crisis with most farmers very disillusioned and some considering exiting the industry. If this happens then its consequences will reach beyond the farming sector which is why this is a battle not for farmers but for towns and communities throughout Donegal,” he said, "the INHFA 10-point plan provides a pathway to sustaining and developing the industry but it needs farm support which is why we are encouraging all farmers to attend on Wednesday night and get an understanding of what is possible for this critical sector,” he said.

Mr Martin said that the new CAP plan will set the framework for agriculture for the next decade. He added that focus will be on climate change and biodiversity.

He said: “There will be opportunities for many of our hill and lowland farmers who are producing top quality beef and lamb through sustainable farming practices. These opportunities are however subject to obtaining adequate supports through the new CAP which is what INHFA policy is seeking to achieve.”

Mr Martin encouraged all farmers to attend the meeting on Wednesday night: “The INHFA are the only farm organisation committed to delivering for the small scale suckler and sheep farmers as evident through our policies,” he said.