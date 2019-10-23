Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 23



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Una O'Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh

- Sarah Baird, Cloughfin Castlefin

- Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough

- Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

- Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

- Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy

- Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

- Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carriglaine, Cork and Letterkenny



Una O'Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Una O Donnell, Ballyness Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Paddy O’ Donnell, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Una’s remains will repose at her daughter Ann’s house in Ballyness, Falcarragh from 5pm today Wednesday.

Rosary will be said tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm.

Removal from there on Friday, October 25 going to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.



Sarah Baird, Cloughfin Castlefin

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Sarah Baird, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday October 24 at 1.30pm for 2pm service at Donoughmore, Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o Gibson Funeral directors, Convoy.



Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough, née McClafferty, Cratlagh, Milford.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Ards, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, tomorrow, Thursday morning,

October 24, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral Friday morning, October 25, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday, at 10.30am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 10pm until 10am.



Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing at her late residence at Meenaneary, Carrick.

Removal today, Wednesday, to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at St Columba's Church, Cemetery, Carrick.

House private from 10pm to 10am.



Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her residence today, Wednesday, October 23, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Mary's Meals c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Marjorie Hinton (née Ward) Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral from her late home today, Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Pet Rescue, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, today, Wednesday, October 23, at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital. c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Funeral from his home today, Wednesday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carrigaline, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carrigaline, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline. Reception in Our Lady and St. John Church, Carrigaline today, Wednesday, October 23 for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.