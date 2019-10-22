Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 22



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Sarah Baird, Cloughfin Castlefin

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Sarah Baird, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at her residence this evening, Tuesday October 22 at 7pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday October 24, at 1.30pm for 2pm service at Donoughmore, Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o Gibson Funeral directors, Convoy.



Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sara Cummins, ‘Windyridge’, Ards, Creeslough, née McClafferty, Cratlagh, Milford.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Ards, Creeslough, this afternoon, Tuesday, October 22

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday morning, October 24, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carol Harkin, 526 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home this evening, Tuesday, October 22 at 7pm going to her residence.

Funeral Friday morning, October 25, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 10pm until 10am.



Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Mamie Kennedy, Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing at her late residence at Meenaneary, Carrick.

Removal tomorrow, Wednesday to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at St Columba's Church, Cemetery, Carrick.

House private from 10pm to 10am.



Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Keeney, née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence, Pinewood Grove today, Tuesday, October 22, until 9pm.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Mary's Meals c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Marjorie Hinton (née Ward) Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from her late home tomorrow, Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Pet Rescue, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23, at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital. c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Funeral from his home tomorrow, Wednesday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Marys Church Bocan Culdaff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carriglaine, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carriglaine, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline. Rosary this evening, Tuesday, October 22, at 7pm. Reception in Our Lady and St. John Church, Carrigaline on Wednesday, October 23 for 11.30am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium.



