Shocked resident wakes to find windows smashed on car in Letterkenny

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Ard Crannagh, Letterkenny on October 21 at about 1.45am.

A resident in the area awoke from their sleep when they heard a loud noise. When they checked to see what made the noise they realised that their car had been damaged.

The passenger window and the rear windscreen were smashed.

If anyone in that area observed anything that might assist with our enquiries then we ask that they would contact us at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.