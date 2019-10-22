There will be some amazingly spooktacular events at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Halloween

To promote the life-saving work of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, two emigrants from Transylvania, who are living in the Donegal Gaeltacht, have volunteered to give blood as part of a special Halloween event at Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair.



The production entitled Dracula agus a Chairde is a cabaret filled with various blood-curdling events including open coffins and takes place Friday evening, November 1.

Bram Stoker was born in Dublin and published his classic novel, Dracula, in 1897. One of the theatre organisers, Pól Mac Cumhaill, said that it is fitting that people from Transylvania who have made Ireland their new home have volunteered their blood to help the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.



Interestingly the event is taking place in an Irish-speaking region and some literary scholars would say the name ‘Dracula’ may have originated from an old Irish folk tale called a ‘Dún Dreach-Fhola.’

One of the two blood donors, Columbia Vaileanu is originally from a rural area of Transylvania.

She said: “This is one simple way I can contribute to Ireland, a country that has granted me citizenship and a new opportunity to succeed in life. The blood transfusion service has helped save the lives of thousands of people, Irish and other nationalities, both locally and nationally. It deserves as much support as we can give it.”



Lucian Podariu, also from Transylvania, who operates a veterinary practice in Bunbeg, also felt it was the least he could do to help.

He said: “As a person working in the medical field, albeit it for animals, I know very well the importance of having a strong healthy blood supply available, especially for emergencies. The Irish Blood Transfusion Service does a wonderful job and we

should all do our best to support it.”



The ‘Dracula and Friends’ cabaret event features a number of different acts including an on-screen multi-media presentation by Sean Hillen.

the lobby of the Amharclann will be transformed into a vampire’s den decorated with cobwebs, lanterns and real full-size coffins for people to stand (or lie insidefor photographs) with eerie music, as well as make-up artists who will transform children and adults into vampires.

There will also be prizes for best dressed. For tickets and further information, contact Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair at 074-953- 2687.