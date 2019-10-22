Donegal deputy to highlight the importance of Parent Stop in Dáil this evening

A Donegal Deputy is to raise the issue of the issue of the threatened withdrawal of funding from Parent Stop in the Dáil, this evening, Tuesday, October 22.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said that he will be highlighting the urgent need to continue funding for this project.

Funding is due to be withdrawn by the end of 2019, and services would cease thereafter, said Mr Gallagher.

"This would be a regrettable development as this organisation carries out trojan work in terms of assisting and supporting families experience separation difficulties. The service needs to be placed on a statutory footing or a guaranteed funding basis

from Tulsa, by this the organisation could be guaranteed funding on an annual basis and it would have long term security," he said.



Deputy Gallagher added that speaking directly with users of this service, they all vouch for its importance and any practitioner who practices Family Law in the county will be able to vouch for the valuable service provided by Parent Stop.

"Not only do they help parents co-parent following separation, but they are able to speak to older children to ensure that they are coping with the separation and give advice to parents dealing with difficult situations," he said.



He added that the courts are unable to deal with the volume of cases in the family law court and at the moment if someone has issued family law proceedings in the Letterkenny district area, (seeking access or maintenance for example), they will have to wait until at least February 2020 to be given a hearing date.

"Parent Stop were able to bridge that gap providing much needed advice and support to those who most need it. In the clear

majority of cases a final order was made by a court with no necessity for a hearing date following the party’s attendance at Parent Stop. It is devastating news that this service is going to cease, and it defies logic as to why this is being allowed to happen - that is why I am bringing forward this motion today in order to highlight this case, and to further call on the Government to support this project. The level of funding required is approximately €100,000 per annum, as they can source other funding from various other funding agencies but what is critical; is that they maintain core funding from the Department, Tusla and Central Government," Deputy Gallagher said.