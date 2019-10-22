Attempted robbery reported in Manorcunningham

Gardaí have been notified of an attempted burglary in Manorcunningham.

The incident happened in Raymoghy area on Friday evening between 7.30pm and 10pm.

There was no attempt made at entry to the house. However, an attempt was made to enter a shed on the property. A lock was broken off the door but entry was not gained.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh is urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to make contact with gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67 100.