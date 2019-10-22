Gardaí issue appeal following 'hit and run' incident in Donegal

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a hit and run which occurred on Saturday in Stranorlar at 8pm.

The collision occurred on the main Letterkenny road. A male was traveling from Stranorlar towards Letterkenny and was struck by a small white van. A female and 5-year-old child was in the car which was struck.

The offending van left the scene. You can call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.

