HSE warns that Letterkenny University Hospital emergency department is extremely busy

The emergency department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, the HSE has said.

Hospital management said a lot of seriously ill patients have been admitted recently, many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

“We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority,” the Saolta University Health Care Group said in a statement issued this morning, Tuesday.

“We regret the delays experienced by our patients. We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the emergency department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

“We also wish to thank our staff who are working extremely hard during this busy and difficult time.”