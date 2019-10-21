Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 21, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

- Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

- Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Rd., Letterkenny

- Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy

- Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

- Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carriglaine, Cork and Letterkenny

Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of Seamus McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Tuesday, October 22 at 11am going to his home at Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing at her late residence at Meenaneary, Carrick.

Removal on Wednesday to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at St Columba's Church, Cemetery, Carrick.

House Private from 10pm to 10am on both nights.

Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Rd., Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence, Pinewood Grove on Monday October, 21 and Tuesday, October 22, from 12 noon to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm each day.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 23, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Mary's Meals c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Marjorie Hinton (née Ward) Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon. Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Pet Rescue, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Bernard McFadden, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, formerly Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm on Monday, October 21.

Funeral in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Wednesday, October 23 at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital. c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Patrick Joseph McGeoghegan, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Marys Church Bocan Culdaff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carriglaine, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Noreen Grant, née McGrath, Carriglaine, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline. Rosary on Tuesday, October 22 at 7pm. Reception into Our Lady and St. John Church, Carrigaline on Wednesday, October 23 for 11.30am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.