National award for young Dunfanaghy fiddle player

Jamesie Wray (15) claimed a national title at the 2019 Junior Ed Reavy International Festival in Cavan last weekend.

There were 16 competitors among which were three All Ireland champions. The competition was adjudicated by Cork fiddle player John Daly.

Jamesie, who is a Transition Yr Student in Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, plays several instruments and is currently U.18 Whistling All Ireland champion.

His fiddle teacher is well known composer and musician Theresa Kavanagh from Gortahork.