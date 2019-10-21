Successful tractor run in memory of  Donegal woman raises funds for cancer unit

The family of a Donegal woman who passed away after a battle with cancer have raised €14,323.51 from a tractor run in her memory.

Elaine McGlinchey from Magheraboy, Killygordon passed away last November.

The money raised was donated to the Sperrin Unit at the North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where Elaine received treatment.

Elaine's husband John, son JJ, family and friends presented the cheque to Dr Lucy Jellett, consultant oncologist and staff members from the Sperrin Unit including Rachelle McMenamin, Roisin Herron, Charlotte McGrory and Michelle Duffy.