Deaths in Donegal -Monday morning, October 21, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths

- Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

- Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Rd., Letterkenny

- Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Andy Roohan, Fincashel, Pettigo

- Annie Walshe, Straleel, Carrick

- Greta O’Kane nee Toner, Lecamy, Moville and formerly of The Bridge, Carndonagh

- Jackie McGonagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Mamie Kennedy Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing today from 1pm on Monday, October 21 at her late residence at Meenaneary, Carrick.



Removal on Wednesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.



Burial afterwards at St Columba's Church, Cemetery, Carrick.



House Private from 10pm to 10am on both nights.

Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove, New Line Rd., Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Keeney née McElhinney, Pinewood Grove,, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence, Pinewood Grove on Monday 21, October and Tuesday, October 22, from 12 noon to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm each day. Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 23, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Mary's Meals c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Marjorie Hinton (née Ward) Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon. Remains reposing at her late home from 3pm on Monday, October 21. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Pet Rescue, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Andy Roohan, Fincashel, Pettigo

The death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Andy Roohan, Fincashel, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal at 10.30am on Monday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please on Monday morning.

Annie Walshe, Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred of Annie Walshe, Straleel, Carrick.

Reposing at her home in Straleel.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Monday arriving for Requiem Mass at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am on both nights of the wake.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Donegal Hospice through Francis J. Curran, Funeral Director or any family member.

Greta O’Kane née Toner, Lecamy, Moville and formerly of The Bridge, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Greta O’Kane née Toner, Lecamy, Moville and formerly of 'The Bridge,' Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 21 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Ballinacrae.

Jackie McGonagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jackie McGonagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, October 21 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Nazareth House, Fahan.



