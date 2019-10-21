"Help me catch hit and run driver "

A Drumkeen woman has issued a heartfelt plea - help me find the driver who smashed into my partner's car and drove off.

Louise Thompson's partner Michael and five-year-old son, Finn, were leaving Stranorlar on Saturday night heading in the Drumkeen direction when near disaster struck

The incident happened on Saturday night between 8pm and 8.10pm.

"I want to know if there was anyone in the Nena Models area at the junction between the Letterkenny and Dunwiley roads that saw a white van pulled out from Dunweiley Road and smash into Michael's car and drove off.



"Wee five-year-old Finn was in the back seat, thankfully strapped into his chair. The impact hit the car so hard it spun round and knocked down the wall at Eamon McElhinney's house."

A closer view of the damage caused to the wall on Saturday night

Louise said they were not sure if the driver got out to check to see if Michael and Finn were alive but she received reports later that the person drove off, probably in the Castlefinn direction.

"Michael received two broken ribs and lots of bruising. Thankfully no one is too badly hurt but what kind of person does this? The car is a write-off and claiming off our own insurance hardly seems fair. It was a near disaster, my partner and son could have been killed, she said."

She added an unmarked garda car was on the scene quickly but no trace of the van was to be found. She has appealed for anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of CCTV to contact her.

"Gardaí say more than likely someone drunk or with no insurance, that's no help to us. If we claim off our insurance and it'll go up probably €2,000 at least a year. We already paid over €3,000 for the insurance for the year. Anyone with any info please get in contact with me or gardaí," she said.