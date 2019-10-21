We have to come with another plan for the replay - Ethan O'Donnell

It was the day that Ethan O’Donnell showed why switching him to play wing-back is really working.

For, time and again, especially in the opening half, he sprayed some telling passes and also glided effortlessly into scoring position, a bit like Barry McGowan in the elegance department and he was also fouled for two frees that were converted.

But, like his colleagues he was not getting too excited about the way his team roundly confounded all of us who hotly tipped Gaoth Dobhair.

“Well we have got another crack at Gaoth Dobhair and I suppose neither side deserved to lose.

“But at one stage we were two points down with seven minutes to go and you would have taken the hand off any man to get a draw at that point.” he said.

And O’Donnell and Naomh Conaill sent out a clear message that they had the hunger and the stamina to see this one out in a match where both defences were on top.

“The boys in there, it is a tight dressing room and we have a never say die attitude no matter who we are playing.

“We will always stay in the game and we will always be there or thereabouts.

“I suppose a draw was a fair enough result”.

But space was at a premium and potential matchwinners on either side like Eoghan McGettigan and Odhrán MacNiallais were very well marshalled.

“Both defences were very much on top and when we went on the attack, we found it very hard to get space.

“Eoghan did not get the space he got in other games and Charlie McGuinness or Kieran Gallagher did not get that kind of space either”.

It looked good for Glenties as they went 0-6 to 0-4 in front a minute into the second half, but then they were hit by a Gaoth Dobhair surge that saw them fail to score for 23 minutes and fail to earn a free for 22 minutes.

Lesser teams might have wilted.

“Once Gaoth Dobhair get their tails up they are a brilliant team and hard to stop.

“But it now turns on next Sunday and we will have to come up with another plan”.