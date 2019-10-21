Probably the right result in the end - Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan

For courteous Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan, this week will be a learning exercise as he seeks to come up with a plan to get Glenties that elusive second county title in five years.

They came pretty close on Sunday, surviving two great Gaoth Dobhair surges in the first 10 minutes and the first 20 minutes of the second half, to almost snatch victory at the end.

Their ace veteran Demot “Brick” Molloy went for glory with a banana shot that flew wide and suddenly it was all over.

Martin Regan had mixed feelings but was generally glad to get a second chance.

“Both of us had chances towards the end, we had two chances, but they just did not happen.

“It was probably the right result as neither side deserved to lose out there today.”

When asked how he felt when Dermot Molloy lined up a late shot for a point, he said: “We were hoping that it would go over but Eunan Doherty made a great turnover at the other end of the field and that could be the tackle that brought us back into a replay."

He added: “We weathered a serious storm in the first five to six minutes and we got out of jail and Stephen McGrath pulled off a great save and we were very lucky to be only two points down in the first ten minutes.

“So we finished the half strongly and we missed a few chances that we should have scored.

“They moved it up a notch in the first 20 minutes of the second half, but we showed great composure”.

When asked what Glenties had learned from this tense and taut draw, he said: “Not an awful lot really.

“We knew what Gaoth Dobhair would bring and we knew we had a good chance, but we just did not get over the line.

“There was nothing there new that we could pick up on Gaoth Dobhair and I guess they are pretty much the same way about us”.

So was Gaoth Dobhair losing Kieran Gillespie a big blow to Mervyn O’Donnell’s men?

“He has to be a big loss.

“Kieran is a quality player and is a future Donegal star and it is unfortunate for him and I just hope the injury is not too serious for he is a great fellow and a great footballer and he has just been unfortunate with injuries”.

Well said!