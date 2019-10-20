All square in dour encounter in Ballybofey as Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill end level

It ended all square in Ballybofey as Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill could not be separated in the Donegal senior final .

Gaoth Dobhair 0-8

Naomh Conaill 0-8

In truth neither side deserved to lose, but it wasn't a classic. Defences were on top with Naomh Conaill determined not to lose a third final in-a-row.

Gaoth Dobhair came from one down at the break to go two up in the second half but Naomh Conaill rallied late on to get the draw.

The replay is most likely to be on Sunday next, back in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Gaoth Dobhair owned the ball for the first eight minutes but had just two points to show for it. Naomh Conaill's issue was with kick-outs. He was unlucky for the opening score as his short kick to Ultan Doherty yielded a lucky free for Gaoth Dobhair. It seemed as if Doherty was fouled. To add to Naomh Conaill's woes, the kick was moved on and Eamonn Collumn had a tap over free.

Cian Mulligan added a second Gaoth Dobhair point on eight minutes after an effort from Odhran McFadden Ferry was through on goal but his effort was saved by Stephen McGrath with the rebound going to Mulligan.

Naomh Conaill eventually got going on nine minutes with Ethan O'Donnell winning a free for Eoghan McGettigan to get them on the board.

Dáire Ó Baoill had the ball over the bar after a great run but he was pulled back for overcarrying and on 17 minutes Naomh Conaill were back on terms when Charles McGuinness won the free for Eoghan McGettigan to point.

And while Odhrán MacNiallais edged Gaoth Dobhair ahead on 20 minutes, winning and pointing a free, Naomh Conaill began to get a foothold.

After a really tasty part of the half with some really tough tackling and ball being turned oveer, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui came forward to level matters and Brendan McDyer (after being just off target seconds earlier) edged Naomh Conaill ahead for the first time on 25 minutes.

Captain Niall Friel came forward to get his customary score and level matters again on 26 minutes but it was Eoghan McGettigan who had the final say of the half, pointing a free on 29 minutes to send the underdogs racing to the dressing room a point in front.

Half-time: Naomh Conaill 0-5, Gaoth Dobhair 0-4.

Just before the break the unfortunate Kieran Gillespie pulled up for Gaoth Dobhair with a leg injury and he was replaced for the second half by Christopher 'Ginger' McFadden.

Charles McGuinness doubled the lead inside 17 seconds but Gaoth Dobhair were back on terms with points from Collum (free) and Niall Friel. And veteran full-back Neil McGee drove forward to fire his side back in front on 40 minutes.

But Naomh Conaill at last found the range. Eoghan McGettigan pointed a free on 54 minutes, only their second of the half, and two minutes later Ciaran Thompson levelled from a '45'.

Gavin McBride picked up a black card for an off the ball challenge on Kevin McGettigan with Gaoth Dobhair on the attack

Scorers - Gaoth Dobhair: Niall Friel 0-02; Eamonn Collum 0-02,0-2f; Neil McGee, Cian Mulligan, Odhran Mac Niallais (f), Gavin McBride 0-01 each.

Naomh Conaill: Eoghan McGettigan 0-04,0-04f; Brendan McDyer, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Charles McGuinness, Ciaran Thompson ('45') 0-01 each

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O'Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ciaran Thompson, Leo McLoone; Brendan McDyer, Eoghan McGettigan, Eunan Doherty; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Charles McGuinness, Kieran Gallagher.

Subs: Dermot Molloy for McGuinness, Nathan Byrne for K Gallagher, both 43; John O'Malley for McDyer 53

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Kieran Gillespie; Niall Friel, Dan McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill; Michael Carroll, Eamon McGee; Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Naoise Ó Baoill; Cian Mulligan, Kevin Cassidy, Eamonn Collum.

Subs: Christopher McFadden for Gillespie ht; Seaghan Ferry for C McFadden 36; Gavin McBride for Collum 43; Peter McGee for N Ó Baoill 56; Ethan Harkin for McBride bcard 63

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)