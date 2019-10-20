Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat and Killybegs Coast Guard assist in bringing diving group to safety off Donegal coast today

Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat and the Killybegs Coast Guard boat were jointly involved in assisting a dive boat which had broken down off St John’s Point on this (Sunday) afternoon.

The volunteer crew of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was requested to launch by Malin Head Coast Guard shortly before 1pm, the lifeboat crew, who had just returned from exercise, set out for the scene at the Bullockmore west cardinal marker just west of St John’s Point.

Arriving around 1.15pm, they found that the main dive boat had broken down and was unable to recover six divers who were in the water. To assist with the operation Killybegs Coast Guard boat was also tasked to the scene as was the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter from Strandhill.

Four divers were recovered onto the Bundoran lifeboat with two recovered to the Killybegs Coast Guard boat with those two subsequently transferred to a passing fishing boat who had responded to the Coast Guard’s initial call for assistance in the area.

In total eight divers were accounted for and safely transported back to Killybegs.

Commenting on the callout, his first as a qualified helmsman, Rory O’Connor said: "We are delighted that there was a successful conclusion to this shout. Thankfully once the dive boat realised that there was a problem they contacted the Coast Guard immediately and got ourselves, Killybegs Coast Guard Delta and Rescue 118 launched. We would always encourage all boats to check in with the Coast Guard before setting out."

