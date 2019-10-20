Donegal event to explore legacy of 1920 elections

An event is being held this week in Donegal to commemorate the centenary of the Local Government (Ireland) Act of 1919.

The Newtowncunningham Community Peace Project is holding an exhibition event on October 23 at pm in Newtowncunningham Orange Hall.

The project is commemorating the centenary of the Local Government (Ireland) Act of 1919 which first introduced the single transferable vote system across all of Ireland for the 1920 local elections and it’s impact on Co Donegal.

The evening will include a lecture and a discussion on the legacy of the 1920 local elections and the impact the single transferable vote system has had in elections across Ireland.

The event has been sponsored by Creative Ireland and Donegal County Council as part of the Decade of Centenaries Grant Scheme.