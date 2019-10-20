St Eunans retain their Donegal Reserve title after defeating gutsy Kilcar

St Eunans retained their Donegal Senior B Championship after overcoming a gutsy Kilcar in the curtain raiser in Ballybofey.

St Eunans 0-11

Kilcar 0-7

The Letterkenny side had just too much in the front line but they did get all their own way. However, they were never headed and were comfortable winners in the end,

Lee McMonagle had St Eunans on the board early but Eoin O'Donnell came forward from goal to fire over the equaliser from a '45'.

Conor Harley and Lee McMonagle put the Letterkenny side two clear but O'Donnell again cut the lead, this time from a 47m free.

Dylan O'Gara had a goal chance for Kilcar, but the south-west side seemed to lack a cutting edge up front.

Anthony Gallagher increased the St Eunans lead on 19 minutes and after a great run from Conor O'Donnell jnr, Oisin O'Boyle pointed the free on 29 minutes.

Half-time: St Eunans 0-5, Kilcar 0-2.

Kilcar were almost level within 20 seconds of the restart as they broke and Kenny Doogan got on the end of the move to first time towards goal but it went over the crossbar.

Cormac Cannon came forward to cut the lead to the minimum on 35 minutes. But Oisin O'Boyle (free) and Conor O'Donnell jnr had the lead out to four again almost immediately.

Daniel Lyons cut the lead on 42 minutes after a strong run buy Padraig McGettigan stretched the lead to three again in the 47th minute.

But just to underline the closesness of the second half, Daragh O'Donnell by pointing a free but straight away Oisin O'Boyle pointed a free at the other end.

But Kilcar came again with Daragh O'Donnell lofting a great score to leave it 0-9 to 0-7 with seven minutes left.

St Eunans came forward after cutting out a Kilcar attack for Michael McGroary to get the point of the half with four minutes left. And Conor O'Donnell jnr put four between them with a minute left.

Just before the end Padraig McGettigan picked up a black card for St Eunans. Michael Miller ended the game on the sideline as he picked up a second yellow on 63 minutes.

Scorers - St Eunans: Oisin O'Boyle 0-3,3f; Lee McMonagle 0-2,1f; Conor O'Donnell jnr, 0-2; Padraig McGettigan, Conor Harley, Anthony Gallagher, Michael McGroary 0-1 each.

Kilcar: Eoin O'Donnell 0-2,f,'45'; Daragh O'Donnell 0-2,1f; Kenny Doogan, Daniel Lyons, Cormac Cannon 0-1 each

KILCAR: Eoin O'Donnell; Patrick Gallagher, Cormac O Leime, Kenny Doogan; Ryan O'Donnell, Daniel Lyons, Dylan O'Gara; Jason Campbell, Cormac Cannon; Noel Hegarty, Darragh O'Donnell, Eoin Cormack; Shane Gillespie, Glenn McBrearty, Gerard McBrearty. Subs: Pauric Sweeney for G McBrearty 41; Seanie Boyle for S Gillespie 50;

ST EUNAN'S: Eoin O'Boyle; Anthony Gallagher, Dara Toal, Thomas Grant; Kevin Kealy, Oisin Toal, Oisin O'Boyle; Padraig McGettigan, Michael McGroary; Michael Miller, Jordan O'Dowd, Conor Harley; Lee McMonagle, Ronan McGeehin, Conor O'Donnell jnr. Subs: Oran Winston for O'Dowd 39; Sean Breen for C Harvey 43; Eddie Blake for R McGeehin 48; Jake Whelan for McGettigan bcard 62

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford)