Tractor used to pull car from waves at popular Donegal beach

A tractor has had to be used to drag a car from a popular Donegal beach after it became stuck in sand in front of an incoming tide.

The Dublin-registered Audi car became stuck in sand at Rossnowlagh beach.

Local surfer Matt Cooke told the Irish Mirror it’s the third time in three weeks a motorist has been caught out by the waves at the beach.

He also said he doesn’t believe the driver was to blame as the council are not doing anything to warn people of the dangers.

“People see these stories as a bit of wacky fun, but there is a real knock on effect for us local surfers, days of lingering diesel smells etc.

“It’s a big issue here, I think that’s the third car in three weeks.”

A spokeswoman for Donegal County Council said that although parking is permitted on the beach, they have signage advising motorists of the risks.

“Donegal County Council maintains two car parks at Rossnowlagh with services including litter bins, portaloos, etc for visitors to this Blue Flag Beach.

“Safe beach access is ensured from these with a new boardwalk access completed this summer at the main car park.

“This provides ample parking and allows members of the public safe, direct access to the beach from the car park.

“While Donegal County Council encourages motorists to use the car parks provided, driving on Rossnowlagh beach is permitted however, there is signage advising motorists of the dangers and regulation.”