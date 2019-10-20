Can Naomh Conaill defy Democrat Jury members who went unanimously for Gaoth Dobhair? It was a reflection of how today's county final is seen around the county.

North and south, east and west, the players of other clubs went 12-0 in favour of the reigning champions to retain their crown.

But will that inspire Naomh Conaill to upset the odds?

The Democrat Jury of Barry Dunnion, Ciaran McGinley, Paul Brennan, Gerard McGrenra, Conor Greene, Paddy McGrath, Daniel Breslin, Damien Ó Dónaill, Paddy McDaid, Gerard Ward, Rory Kavanagh and Michael Langan all went for Gaoth Dobhair to prevail.

All of them felt that Naomh Conaill have a chance, but ultimately they came down in favour of the Magheragallon men.

We'll know around 5.30 if they were right or not.

The big games throws-in in MacCumhaill Park at 4 pm.