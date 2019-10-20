Coast guard goes to aid of hiker with suspected heart attack on Donegal cliff walk

A Donegal coast guard team has gone to the aid of a hiker who suffered a suspected heart attack during a walk on Sliabh Liag.

Killybegs Coast Guard responded to the call at 6.30pm on Saturday evening after an American tourist suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

The hiker became unwell on the Pilgrim's Path but had managed to return to his vehicle in the car park when the coast guard team reached him. HSE ambulance paramedics treated the hiker at the scene but he did not require hospitalisation.

Shane McCrudden of the Killybegs Coast Guard said the hiker had acted sensibly.

“If he had been further up the path it could have been more difficult but he had the sense and knowledge not to continue his walk and to return to his vehicle," he said.