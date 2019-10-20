Weather in Donegal - Sunday, October 20

Predominantly dry today but with a few passing showers, especially this morning. There will be a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures ranging 10 to 12 degrees in brisk northerly winds.

Tonight will be cold with long clear spells. A few patches of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees with a slight frost likely in sheltered areas.

It will remain largely dry overnight with a fair amount of cloud in western and northern counties but some clear spells elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees under the clearer skies but ranging 6 to 9 degrees under cloud. Southwest breezes will increase fresh along the northwest coast.