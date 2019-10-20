Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths

- Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Andy Roohan, Fincashel, Pettigo

- Annie Walshe, Straleel, Carrick

- Greta O’Kane nee Toner, Lecamy, Moville and formerly of The Bridge, Carndonagh

- Jackie McGonagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

- Robert Neely, Glasgow, Scotland, formerly, Towney, Kilmacrenan

- Nora O’Donnell, Derryfad, Creeslough

- Kathy Ann Kerr, formerly Tubberkeen, Dungloe

- Michael Moore, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

Marjorie Hinton (née Ward), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Marjorie Hinton (née Ward) Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Marjorie's remains will repose at her late home from 3pm on Monday, October 21. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Pet Rescue, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 10 p.m. to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Andy Roohan, Fincashel, Pettigo

The death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Andy Roohan, Fincashel, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at his home today Sunday from noon until 9pm. Removal at 10.30am on Monday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please on Monday morning.

Annie Walshe, Straleel, Carrick



The death has occurred of Annie Walshe, Straleel, Carrick.

Reposing at her home in Straleel.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Monday arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am on both nights of the wake.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Donegal Hospice through Francis J. Curran, Funeral Director or any family member.

Greta O’Kane nee Toner, Lecamy, Moville and formerly of The Bridge, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at her home of Greta O’Kane nee Toner, Lecamy, Moville and formerly of The Bridge, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 21 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Ballinacrae.

Jackie McGonagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jackie McGonagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, October 21 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Nazareth House, Fahan.

Robert Neely, Glasgow, Scotland, formerly, Towney, Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place of Robert Neely, Glasgow, Scotland, formerly of Towney, Kilmacrennan.

Viewing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today Saturday, Saturday from 6 – 7 pm.

Funeral service in Leitir Presbyterian Church at 3 pm on Sunday afternoon, October 20, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Nora O’Donnell, Derryfad, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nora O’Donnell, Derryfad, Creeslough.

Nora's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Kathy Ann Kerr, formerly Tubberkeen, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred in London of Kathy Ann Kerr, formerly Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Reposing at her parents' home.

House private from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 20 at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Michael Moore, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death had taken place of Michael Moore, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs. Wake and funeral strictly private please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.