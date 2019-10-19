Four Masters in top scoring form as they take U-13 Division One title

Four Masters are celebrating a Donegal U-13A championship title following this afternoon’s final win over Cloughaneely in O’Donnell Park.



Four Masters . . . . . 2-17

Clouganeely . . . . . 0-5



Calum McCrea and Oisin Doherty scored the goals for the side managed by Odie McBride, both in the first half. Doherty, McCrea, Conor McCahill, Josh Cullen, Lee McNamee, David Lagan and Calum Dunnion scored the points on a day the champions had eight different scorers.

Lorcan McGee, brother of Jason McGee, top scored for Cloughaneely with Donnachadh O’Baoighill and Sean Sharkey kicking the other points.

Four Masters were the better side and the margin was 18 points at the finish and in Doherty, Cullen and McCahill, they had three gems and very stylish and clinicals forwards backed up by a strong midfield and defence.

In fairness to Cloughaneely the margin could have been closer if the boys from the North West had their shooting boots on. The kicked a number of wides from good scoring positions in both halves.

The champions began at a blistering pace and had a goal and six points on the scoreboard inside the opening 12 minutes.

Calum McCrea set the tone with a goal inside two minutes - the game’s opening score - and Oisin Doherty, Josh Cullen, Conor McCahill (2), Lee McNamee and David Lagan all notched points for the rampant Four Masters.

Sean Sharkey got Cloughaneely off the mark with a fine individual point on 17 minutes and two minutes later Donnachadh Ó Baoighill kicked a second point for the boys from the north west.

And but for some wayward shooting and strong Four Masters defence they could have raised a few more white flags before the Masters added to their tally.

Oisin Doherty landed two points in quick succession before he struck for goal number two on the stroke of half-time for a 2-8 to 0-2 interval lead.

Four Masters continued on where the left off at half-time. Cullen (2), McCahill and Doherty added points to open a 2-12 to 0-2 lead.

And as the game fizzled out Cullen and Calum Dunnion traded points with McGee.



FOUR MASTERS: Seoirse Flaherty; Terence McGovern, Dylan McGroary; Theo Colhoun, Tiernan McBride, Lee McNamee (0-1); Kevin Muldoon, Calum McCrea (1-1); David Lagan (0-1), Conor McCahill (0-4,1f), Turlough Carr; Oisin Doherty (1-4), Josh Cullen (0-5,1f)

Subs: Niall Keeney for D Lagan; Calum Dunnion (0-1) for T Colhoun; Sean Meehan for J Cullen; Cian Gallagher for C McCahill; Cillian Sweeney for T McBride; Daithi Pearson for D McGroary.

CLOUGHANEELY; Carragher Friel; Jamie McGeever, Anthony Doohan; Ciaran O'Donnell, Seamus Ó Dugáin, Tiernan McGinty; Lorcan McGee (0-3,1f), Sean Sharkey(0-1); Donnachadh Ó Baoighill (0-1), Jack Ó Gallachóir, Brendan Coyle; Patrick Doohan, Matthew Ryder. Subs: Caolan McNulty for J Gallagher; Euan Urauhart for B Coyle; Stephen Curran for T McGinty; Darren O’Hanlon for M Ryder.



REFEREE: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)