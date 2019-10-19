MacCumhaills take U-13 Division 2 title against a gallant Naomh Brid side

Naomh Brid/Pettigo U-13s will wonder why they are not county champions after they squandered up to 20 chances before succumbing to MacCumhaills in the final in Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town.

Naomh Brid/Pettigo 0-12

MacCumhaills 2-8

In the end two goals from Martin Mbuli won the game for the Twin Towns men. Mbuli was not overly influential in normal play, but he was lethal in front of goal.

But spare a thought for Naomh Brid/Pettigo. They lost their best forward Eoin Gallagher to a red card before half-time and must have had almost 20 wides in total. Even when down to 12 men, they kept driving forward but just couldn't take their scores, which came back to haunt them.

They had some great performers not least 'keeper Tadhg McGarrigle, who apart from making two great saves, was magnificent with kick-outs, when when they were a man down.

The unfortunate Eoin Gallagher was a star before being sent off while Cale Breslin, Ronan Maher, Donal Gallagher, Callum McCafferty and Jamie Anderson also performed heroically.

Martin Mbuli was the undoubted hero for MacCumhaills but Pauric Kelly, Kyle Rutledge, Matthew McGeehin and Jacob Malone all played their part.

Naomh Brid/Pettigo were on top for the first quarter, limiting MacCumhaills to beakaways and they made the possession count to lead 0-6 to 0-1 after 11 minutes.

Eoin Gallagher was their scorer-in-chief, getting five of the six points while Cale Breslin, who was the main reason for their domination, got the other score.

Martin Mbuli was a threat for MacCumhaills and he had opened the scoring on 40 seconds, but they did not score again until the 14th minute when Matthew McGeehin pointed a free.

A minute later McGeehin repeated the act. Eoin Gallagher extended the Naomh Brid/Pettigo lead to four with a free that was moved on, but all their good work was undone when MacCumhaills broke from defence and Mbuli was left free in front of goal and he fired to the net and the lead was just a point - 0-7 to 1-3.

Then disaster struck for Naomh Brid/Pettigo when their main marksman of the half, Eoin Gallagher was shown red. He had lost possession and in attempting to tackle Pauric Kelly, made contact with his head, which was unfortunate.

It was to have a major bearing on the result as the south Donegal side had no replacement placekicker with the accuracy needed.

Before half-time Donal Gallagher increased the Naomh Brid/Pettigo lead to two after a great run but in added time Matthew McGeehin left a point in it at the break.

Half-time: Naomh Brid/Pettigo 0-8, MacCumhaills 1-4

Jamie Anderson doubled the half-time lead for Naomh Brid/Pettigo early in the second half but MacCumhaills took the lead for the first time seven minutes into the half when Martin Mbuli fired home the second MacCumhaills' goal. Matthew McGeehin quickly added a point for a two point lead.

But then Namh Brid/Pettigo showed great resilience to hit the next three points from Cale Breslin, Jack O'Hara and Ronan Maher to go back into the lead half-way through the second half.

But after that it was a case of accumulating wide after wide for the losers. Matthew McGeehin levelled almost immediately but there would be just three minutes left on the clock when corner-back Pauric Kelly came forward to edge MacCumhaills ahead.

Naomh Brid/Pettigo tried everything but just couldn't get the ball over the crossbar, going for goal at times when they should have taken points.

And in added time Matthew McGeehin fired over an insurance point for a two point win for the Twin Towns boys.

NAOMH BRID/PETTIGO: Tadhg McGarrigle; Callum Doherty Kennedy, Ronan Maher (0-1), Patrick Gormley, Donal Gallagher (0-1), Cale Breslin (0-2), Jamie Anderson (0-1), John Britton, Daithi Moss, Eoin Mullaney, Oisin Brogan, Callum McCafferty, Eoin Gallagher (0-6,4f). Subs: Jack O'Hara (0-1) for Britton; Corey O'Harte for Moss. Rest of panel: Rossa McGrory, Gavin Maguire, Dylan McGrory.

MACCUMHAILLS: Ronan Callaghan; Pauric Kelly (0-1), Fionn McGinty, Daniel Donnelly, Niall Ryan, Jamie Gallen, Kyle Rutledge, Martin Mbuli (2-1), Jacob Malone, Matthew McGeehin (0-6,4f), Cormac Roarty, Evan Sproule, Daniel Lynch. Subs: Aidan Quinn for Sproule; Rian McBrearty for Rutledge. Rest of panel: Davitt Bradley, Keenan Callaghan, Aaron Conlon, Jamie Fallon, Zach Long, Daragh Lynch, Lorcan Byrne, Cormac Dolan, Cillian Gallagher, Evan McDevitt, Callum Owens, Odhran McBrearty, Eoghan O'Donnell Paul Scanlon.

REFEREE: Shaun Campbell (St Nauls)