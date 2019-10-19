Donegal choir ready for grandstand finale in Croke Park

A 7am start saw a Donegal team make their way to Croke Park today for the latest performance in the stadium by representatives from the county.

Full of passion, fun and a determination to succeed, the Bluestack Foundation Choir sang all their way to the capital and on arrival took to the place like home. They even managed to grab a seat on the stand in prime position.

The choir travelled to perform with the National Youth Orchestra at the Beyond Limits 19 Summit in front of President Michael D Higgins.

The event is being held by the Ombudsman For Children’s office. It is supported by RTÉ 2FM and the first of its kind in Ireland. The summit will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The summit will be opened by President Michael D Higgins and closed by the Bluestack Foundation Choir.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation has been enhancing the lives of people with Disabilities across Donegal since 2002 and established the choir in August 2018

The choir has grown to a fully inclusive group of 36 members and has performed across Donegal, showcasing the amazing talent, ability, energy and personalities of its members.