Donegal school welcomes pupils from across the border for Maths Week

Thirty-three pupils from St Martin’s Primary School, Garrison, Co Fermanagh travelled to join 33 pupils of St Eunan's NS in Laghey to celebrate Maths Week.

The pupils took part in a morning of Izak9 maths workshop activities, celebrating Maths Week, the all-island festival of math and numeracy which runs until October 20.

Developed by mathematician Franz Schlindwein, Izak9 uses cubes populated with combinations of colours, numbers and shapes providing unlimited access to the skills of the maths curriculum. Children work together in small groups where the learning is open, visual, shared, rich and curious.

Maths Week Ireland is the annual all-island festival dedicated to raising awareness and appreciation of maths and numeracy among young people, parents and the wider population. Over 400,000 people, including students and the general public, will take part in events this week, across the island, focused on driving home the benefits of maths and all the opportunities it brings for individuals, society and the economy.

Co-ordinated by Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s STEM Engagement Centre, Maths Week is funded through the SFI Discover Programme, the Department of Education and Skills, the Department for the Economy Northern Ireland and tech firm Xilinx. It is run with more than 50 partner organisations including universities, institutes of technology, libraries, schools, training colleges, visitor centres and employers.