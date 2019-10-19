UK parliament delays vote on Brexit deal

The British government’s attempt to get it’s Brexit deal with the EU through the House of Commons today has failed.

In the first Saturday sitting by MPs since the Falklands War of 1982, parliament passed a backbench amendment withholding their support from his Brexit deal.

The vote was held as tens of thousands of protestors marched through London to demand a second Brexit referendum.

MPs passed an amendment tabled by a cross-party group of MPs led by Oliver Letwin by 322 votes to 306, a majority of 16.

The passing of the Letwin amendment withholds approval of the prime minister’s deal until the EU withdrawal bill is passed.

The result means MPs will not vote on the Brexit deal until next week.

The amendment was backed by DUP MPs who have said they will not back Prime Minister Borris Johnson’s deal which was announced on Thursday.

The proposed deal would keep the Irish internal border open but create checks in the Irish Sea on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The prime minister said he would not apply for an extension to Brexit from the EU despite a meaningful vote on the deal being delayed.

Under the Benn act, the prime minister will be legally obliged to request a Brexit delay by 11pm.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so,” the prime minister said.