NEWS
Three weeks of roadworks to begin on N56
Works to begin on Monday between Letterkenny and Creeslough
Roadworks will commence on Monday on the N56 at Barnes Lower between Termon and Creeslough.
Donegal County Council says the work is expected to last three weeks.
The council said traffic flow on the route between Creeslough and Letterkenny will be maintained and the works will be broken into small sections to minimise disruption.
Motorists are being asked to allow extra time for journeys.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on