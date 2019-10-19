Today's weather in Donegal - Saturday, October 19

Cloudy this morning with widespread showers, possibly prolonged in places. Becoming brighter later this morning and for the afternoon with some sunny spells coming through but there will still be some scattered heavy showers about. Afternoon highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius and breezy with fresh northerly winds turning more north to northeasterly, strong and gusty on the north coast.

Tonight will be cool with well scattered showers mostly in northern parts and most areas dry. Moderate northerly breezes and overnight lows of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius with some grass frost.

Sunday will be a cool bright day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, some well scattered showers mostly in northern parts. Moderate, fresh along the coasts north to northeast breezes and afternoon highs of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.