Truckers to highlight the importance of the border this Sunday

A truck convoy which will travel across the border this weekend has ignited huge reaction among international media.

George Mill from Culdaff is organising the event which will see trucks cross the border, from Derry to Donegal and from Donegal to Derry, this Sunday.

Mr Mill said that the event is being organised to show the world the symbolic movement of passing through an open and invisible border.

The vehicles will travel in convoy across the border in both directions to each roundabout.

Mr Mills said that a hard border would have a catastrophic effect on trade as 13,800 trucks cross that border at some point every single day.

"The UK say that only 2% of their trade cross the border. On Sunday, we hope to show them what 2% of that trade actually looks like," he said.

To date, Mr Mill said that media from America, France and further afield have been contacting him in relation to the upcoming event.

The Culdaff-native said that the importance of Derry Port should also be highlighted. He pointed out that the port and how goods are brought to and from it will be complicated in relation to the issue of EU regulated goods being brought to port and non-EU regulated goods being brought to port.

"The next nearest deep water port to us will be Limerick. Our whole way of life is going to change," he said.

The truck convoy begins at 3pm this Sunday and trucks are encouraged to park in laybys or hard shoulders near the roundabouts, with those at Bridgend to be located on the Letterkenny side. He extended his gratitude to both An Garda Síochána and the PSNI for their co-operation.

He apologised to road users who may be affected by the convoys on Sunday. He urged those traveling, to arrange to take alternative routes if they are due to cross the border at the time the convoy is taking place.

He has encouraged anyone who wants to join the non-political event. He encouraged the public, especially cross-border workers to attend, and watch the convoy.