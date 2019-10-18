Carndonagh Community School chosen as the first school in Ireland to participate in 'Comhrá' with Supreme Court

Students from Carndonagh Community School are the first in the country to take part in a new initiative of the Supreme Court of Ireland, supported by the Courts Service, under which judges of the Supreme Court interact with the Donegal students by way of remote video conferencing technology.



The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, the NAPD, is collaborating with the Courts Service in the development of the Comhrá Pilot Programme.

During the thirty-minute video call, students ask judges of the Supreme Court questions in relation to the work of the Supreme Court and the role of a judge.

The participating judges in this inaugural video call will be the Chief Justice, Mr. Justice Frank Clarke and by Ms. Justice Mary Irvine. The judges will be located in the Four Courts, which is the seat of the Supreme Court.