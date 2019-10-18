Final call for entries for the 2020 Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

The deadline for students to apply for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards is October 24. Applicants could win €1,000 for their chosen charity and a once in a lifetime trip to Washington DC.

One of Ireland’s largest youth recognition programmes, the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards, launched its 14th campaign to shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people’s volunteering efforts across Ireland.

Run in partnership with the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) and the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI), the initiative aims to give young people a voice who are making their communities a better place to live while inspiring others to take action.

The awards celebrate youth volunteers who are passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, animal cruelty, caring for the young and elderly, plus many more.

This year, adapted adventurer and motivational speaker, Nikki Bradley, attended the launch event for the awards campaign and is urging all young volunteers to apply before the deadline.

She said: "Young people are doing such amazing work and while they may not want to boast about their efforts they deserve to be recognised. I encourage principals, teachers and parents to support any young person they know and help them apply for this fantastic opportunity. I have met some amazing students who are doing unbelievable volunteer work using their own time and being completely selfless. They are also learning key soft skills that they can take with them to third level education and future endeavours. The awards are a platform for young people embarking on the next stage of their lives."

Students must register and apply via the online system by October 24, 2019 and their completed application is then submitted to their principal for review/submission with a deadline of November 8.

All students who submit an application will receive a Certificate of Merit.

A judging panel, including people from charitable organisations, education and Pramerica, will select 20 finalists and the two All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year which will be announced on February 5, 2020.

For updates on this year’s awards, like the Pramerica Spirit of Community Facebook page, join the conversation on Twitter, or follow them on Instagram.