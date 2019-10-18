Driver detected driving at 119km/h during 24-hour speeding crackdown in Donegal

A driver has been clocked at 119km/h in Donegal during the first few hours of a nationwide clampdown on speeding.

The motorist was detected driving at 119km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N15 at Ballynacarrick, Ballintra.

National Slow Down day is aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

The operation began at 7am and is to last until 7am tomorrow.

Already this morning gardaí have checked the speed of 18,785 vehicles with 23 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.