€800,000 funding for south Donegal road welcomed

An additional €800,000 of funding has been secured for the Pettigo to Laghey road.

The allocation has been granted for maintenance and renewal works on the R232.

The funding brings the total allocation on the road to €2.1m in recent years.

Local councillor Michèal Naughton has welcomed the confirmation from the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

“This additional investment will significantly improve the level of service for road users

and enhance the accessibility of south west Donegal, including the port of Killybegs, Glencolmcille and for all the people of west Donegal,” he said.

“It is fantastic to see the improvement work which has already started on this road and to compliment the department for their support and to see this stretch of the road finally getting the recognition it deserves and the acknowledgement of the strategic importance of this vital route. I would like to give a special word of thanks to Mark Sweeney, Anthony McGrath and all the local staff of Donegal County Council for all their hard work and help to date and for getting this work started.”